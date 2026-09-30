In a royal black look.. Nadine Njeim shines among the stars of the Doha Jewellery Exhibition 2026

The Lebanese star appeared in a long dress with an elegant design that highlighted her figure, distinguished by an attractive cut at the chest area and a side slit that added a modern touch to the look, while the black color gave her a sophisticated presence that harmonized with the atmosphere of the event celebrating the world of luxury jewellery.

To complete the look, Njeim chose a shiny silver handbag that added a special sparkle to the look, alongside black high-heeled shoes that maintained the classic character, while the luxury diamond necklace was the most prominent piece that adorned her appearance and completed the image of elegance with which she appeared.

Nadine's attendance came as part of the twenty-second edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, which brings together an elite group of the most prominent international brands in the world of jewellery and watches, with the participation of more than 500 brands and prominent figures from the fields of art and fashion.

The exhibition is held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and continues until October 3, forming a platform that brings together luxury designs, international creations, and the latest jewellery trends in the region.