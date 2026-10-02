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Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.
Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.
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Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-02 | 07:28
Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.
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Aljadeed
Saad Lamjarred is going through tough days in France... and his lawyer reveals worrying details.

Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred is going through a difficult phase inside Fresnes Prison in France, following an appeal ruling sentencing him to 10 years in prison, while his defense team prepares to continue the legal battle by filing an appeal before the Court of Cassation.

Lawyer Wadih El Hamamouchi, a member of Lamjarred's defense team, revealed details about his situation inside prison, explaining that he recently visited him and noticed how deeply he was affected by the latest ruling, both psychologically and physically.

In statements to the Moroccan website Le360, El Hamamouchi pointed out that Fresnes Prison is considered one of the toughest prisons in France, noting that Saad is going through harsh days and suffering from health repercussions whose details he did not disclose, alongside a deteriorating psychological state as a result of the sentence issued against him.

According to his lawyer, Lamjarred still finds it difficult to comprehend the court's decision, especially since the defense team believed they had presented new information during the appeal stage that could, from their perspective, have influenced the course of the case.

El Hamamouchi revealed that the Moroccan artist's psychological state was significantly affected during his time in prison, noting that talking to him about the support of his fans in Morocco was one of the few things that lifted his spirits during the visit.

On the other hand, the defense team is preparing to open a new legal chapter in the case by appealing the ruling before the Court of Cassation, while continuing to maintain Lamjarred's innocence and objecting to several points related to the evaluation of evidence and testimonies.

According to El Hamamouchi's statements, the defense is relying on elements including a separate blackmail case, in addition to previous correspondence that they believe could raise questions about some details of the file—points that the lawyers seek to reintroduce in the upcoming legal proceedings.

On September 26, the Court of Appeal of Val-de-Marne sentenced Saad Lamjarred to 10 years in prison in the case related to Laura Prioul, dating back to 2016 in Paris.

The new ruling came with a harsher sentence than the first verdict issued in 2023, which sentenced him to six years in prison, leading Lamjarred and his defense team to decide to continue legal proceedings and appeal the decision before the highest competent judicial authority.

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