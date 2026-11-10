Jensen Huang’s Infidelity Admission and Espionage Probe Shake Nvidia

His admission came after media reports linked him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, amid allegations of ties to Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang did not name the woman or confirm that his admission referred to her, and the espionage allegations have not been publicly proven. nvidianews.nvidia.com

Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation to determine whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. It said it had no reason to believe the company’s secrets or U.S. national security had been compromised. Huang said he supports the investigation and will cooperate. nvidianews.nvidia.com

Megaspeed, which buys Nvidia chips, is under U.S. scrutiny over suspicions that advanced chips may have reached China, though no evidence of an export-control violation has been publicly announced. U.S. lawmakers have asked Huang to brief them on his links to the company and Nvidia’s protections against foreign espionage. Shareholders have also filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Nvidia and Huang of withholding information from investors. Nvidia shares fell 4.3% on Monday.