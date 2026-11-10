Ahmed Ezzat sets a condition to appear with Mohamed Ramadan in the series "Ashmawy"

Ezzat revealed, via his account on "Facebook", that he received a call from Ali Hassan, the production official at the production company, to negotiate his participation, based on Ramadan's desire. He specified his condition by donating 50 million pounds to the victims of the Ayat train accident, and 50 million to the Palestine Relief Fund, stressing that the amount will not be his personal fee. He expressed his displeasure at the renewal of contact despite his previous announcement of his position, expressing his hope to end the controversy surrounding his participation.

The invitation dates back to a message posted by Ramadan congratulating Ezzat on his engagement, and offering him to participate in the series, recalling their previous collaboration in "Ehna El Tolba". The phrasing of the message, particularly the reference to Ezzat's previous legal crisis, sparked an objection from his father, artist Farouk Ezzat, before Ramadan apologized and clarified that he did not mean any offense. Ahmed Ezzat responded at the time in a friendly tone, considering that the relationship between them does not need an apology.

The production company's stance on Ezzat's condition, or whether it will agree to donate the required amount, has not been announced yet.