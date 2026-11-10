Broadcaster Rabia Ihsan killed in her home.. Husband arrested and circumstances of the incident under investigation

She was found in her bedroom, while her husband Ihsan Tahir was near her holding a pistol, according to her brother's statement to the police.

The husband, according to police, said the shooting was accidental. He was detained after the incident for failing to produce a weapon license, and police confiscated the used pistol. The Punjab Forensic Science Agency also began collecting and examining evidence.

A case was registered against the husband on suspicion of murder and possession of an unlicensed weapon, and a local court granted the police one day to interrogate him. The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, and it has not yet been determined whether it was accidental or intentional. DAWN.COM

The death of Ihsan, who worked as a broadcaster for 92 News channel, sparked official reactions, as First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari expressed her sorrow and called for a thorough and transparent investigation and accountability for those responsible. Ihsan was the mother of two daughters.