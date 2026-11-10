News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after conviction for assault
Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after conviction for assault
A-
A+

Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after conviction for assault

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-11-10 | 04:52
Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after conviction for assault
Back to top
Aljadeed
Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after conviction for assault

London's Southwark Crown Court sentenced British actor and comedian Russell Brand to 10 and a half years in prison after he was convicted of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three other women, in incidents dating between 2004 and 2009. Brand had denied the charges against him.

The court imposed a nine-year prison sentence for the rape charge, and three other sentences ranging between eight and 18 months for the sexual assault charges. The assault sentences are to run concurrently, but are added to the rape sentence, bringing the total sentence to 10 years and six months. Brand will be eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence, subject to release conditions.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Joel Nathan described him as a "sexual predator" and said he believed his fame allowed him to act however he pleased. Just before being led away to begin his sentence, Brand called out "I love you" to his wife Laura, according to Reuters.

Brand had faced seven charges related to six women; the jury convicted him on four charges relating to four women, and cleared him of two charges of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Jensen Huang’s Infidelity Admission and Espionage Probe Shake Nvidia
08:00

Jensen Huang’s Infidelity Admission and Espionage Probe Shake Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family for the harm he caused.

08:00

Jensen Huang’s Infidelity Admission and Espionage Probe Shake Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family for the harm he caused.

Broadcaster Rabia Ihsan killed in her home.. Husband arrested and circumstances of the incident under investigation
05:52

Broadcaster Rabia Ihsan killed in her home.. Husband arrested and circumstances of the incident under investigation

Pakistani broadcaster Rabia Ihsan, 41, was killed inside her home in the city of Rawalpindi after being shot in the lower neck.

05:52

Broadcaster Rabia Ihsan killed in her home.. Husband arrested and circumstances of the incident under investigation

Pakistani broadcaster Rabia Ihsan, 41, was killed inside her home in the city of Rawalpindi after being shot in the lower neck.

Ahmed Ezzat sets a condition to appear with Mohamed Ramadan in the series "Ashmawy"
05:50

Ahmed Ezzat sets a condition to appear with Mohamed Ramadan in the series "Ashmawy"

Egyptian artist Ahmed Ezzat stipulated allocating 100 million pounds for humanitarian works in exchange for appearing as a guest star in a scene of the series "Ashmawy", which Mohamed Ramadan is preparing to present in the Ramadan 2027 season.

05:50

Ahmed Ezzat sets a condition to appear with Mohamed Ramadan in the series "Ashmawy"

Egyptian artist Ahmed Ezzat stipulated allocating 100 million pounds for humanitarian works in exchange for appearing as a guest star in a scene of the series "Ashmawy", which Mohamed Ramadan is preparing to present in the Ramadan 2027 season.

Recommended for you
Jensen Huang’s Infidelity Admission and Espionage Probe Shake Nvidia
08:00
Broadcaster Rabia Ihsan killed in her home.. Husband arrested and circumstances of the incident under investigation
05:52
Ahmed Ezzat sets a condition to appear with Mohamed Ramadan in the series "Ashmawy"
05:50
New complaint filed against a company linked to Tamer Hosny over workers' dues
03:56

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026