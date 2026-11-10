Russell Brand sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after conviction for assault

The court imposed a nine-year prison sentence for the rape charge, and three other sentences ranging between eight and 18 months for the sexual assault charges. The assault sentences are to run concurrently, but are added to the rape sentence, bringing the total sentence to 10 years and six months. Brand will be eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence, subject to release conditions.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Joel Nathan described him as a "sexual predator" and said he believed his fame allowed him to act however he pleased. Just before being led away to begin his sentence, Brand called out "I love you" to his wife Laura, according to Reuters.

Brand had faced seven charges related to six women; the jury convicted him on four charges relating to four women, and cleared him of two charges of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.