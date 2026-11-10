New complaint filed against a company linked to Tamer Hosny over workers' dues

According to the complainants, they went to the labor office to inquire about their employment status and available legal procedures, but, according to their account, they were unable to reach a clear administrative authority to follow up on their demands. They called on the concerned authorities to examine the company's documents, verify its legal status, and identify those responsible for it.

The complaint comes following a previous report filed by a lawyer authorized by five employees, accusing "TH", the company responsible for managing the "Adam" restaurant, of terminating his clients' employment without paying their dues. The competent authorities are examining both complaints and verifying the accusations contained therein.