Yomi’s Husband Surprises Her with a Luxury Mansion in Italy and $2 Million Worth of Jewelry

Lebanese beauty expert and influencer Yumna Khoury, widely known as “Dr. Yomi,” has taken social media by storm following reports that she received lavish gifts from her husband, Turkish businessman Gürhan Kızılöz, to celebrate the birth of their first child and acknowledge the challenges she faced throughout her pregnancy.





According to celebrity news accounts, Gürhan gifted his wife a house in Italy, along with a collection of valuable jewelry reportedly worth around $2 million. The gifts were described as a “push present” and a gesture of appreciation for the exhaustion and difficulties she endured during the nine months of pregnancy.





The reported value of the gifts sparked widespread debate among social media users. Some expressed astonishment at the extravagant surprise, saying that Yomi’s husband wanted to celebrate her in an exceptional way after welcoming their first child. Others viewed the reports as another display of the luxurious lifestyle the Lebanese influencer regularly shares on her social media accounts.



Despite the widespread buzz, neither Yomi nor her husband has issued an official statement confirming that the house and jewelry were actually gifted. The couple has also not disclosed the property’s location in Italy or the gifts’ actual value. Several versions of the story have circulated through celebrity news accounts, without clear photos of the gifts or documents verifying the claims. Therefore, the reports remain unconfirmed.





A few days earlier, social media personality and beauty expert Yumna Khoury, known as “Dr. Yomi,” welcomed her first child in a lavishly decorated hospital suite. She shared footage with her followers showing the luxurious décor and special details prepared to celebrate the occasion.