Before her daughter ascended to the stage, artist Nawal made sure to introduce her with touching words through which she expressed her great love for her and her pride in her talent, saying: "Haneen.. my heart, my eyes, my soul, my life, and everything."

Artist Nawal emphasized that the decision to have her daughter participate in the concert stemmed not from their familial relationship, but rather from her belief in her musical abilities, adding: "I didn't bring her out with me because she is my daughter, I brought her out with me because she is talented and because she deserves to be with me."

Nawal did not hide the feelings of fear and anxiety that accompanied her while her daughter stood before the audience, before Haneen performed a musical segment and joined her mother in playing, in one of the most prominent moments of the evening.

Following the concert, Haneen expressed her happiness with this experience through a video clip published on her Instagram account, affirming her pride in sharing the stage with her mother and recalling the details of these special moments.

Haneen Al-Arooj is 16 years old and is the only daughter of artist Nawal and composer Meshaal Al-Arooj. She had previously drawn attention through video clips in which she showcased her skill in playing the drums.

This appearance took place during the concert performed by artist Nawal on the evening of Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Khorfakkan Amphitheater in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of the UAE's celebrations of the 55th Eid Al-Ittihad, where she presented a selection of her most prominent old and new musical works.