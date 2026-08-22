Barrack Calls Golan an Israeli Occupation.. Katz: Inaccuracies

President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to the Kremlin.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a diplomatic deal was not possible with the "savages" who rule Iran as he hailed US President Donald Trump's new campaign of economic pressure.
Fourteen newborn babies were killed and one was rescued after a fire broke out in the nursery of a major state-run hospital in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson told Arab News.