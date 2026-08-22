‘How Is It Going to Go Away?’ Barrack Says Hezbollah and Iran Must Be Involved

In an interview published on X, Barrack said that bringing Lebanon’s various factions to the negotiating table would not be enough if the talks did not take into account the country’s “actual power structure.”
“How is it going to go away if you don't have Hezbollah and Iran involved?” Barrack asked.
He added that Lebanon has become entangled in the broader confrontation between Iran and Israel, while Israel continues to have its own security concerns and Beirut is determined not to become a bargaining chip between major powers.
Barrack stressed that there is no simple solution to the Lebanese crisis, describing the situation as a highly complicated puzzle that cannot be resolved without bringing the key decision-makers to the negotiating table.