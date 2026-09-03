Israel to Release 5 Lebanese Prisoners

The Israeli channel also revealed that “the Lebanese prisoners will be released in coordination with the United States and within the framework of the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel,” adding that “preliminary lists were exchanged during the latest round of negotiations held in Rome.”
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon would continue its efforts until all Lebanese prisoners are released, the fate of missing persons is determined, and Israel fully withdraws from Lebanese territory.
Following President Joseph Aoun’s efforts with the U.S. side, Israel released Lebanese citizen Malik Ghazi, who had been detained in Israel, with additional Lebanese detainees expected to be released subsequently.
Israel on Thursday released Lebanese national Malek Ghazi, who had been detained in Israel, following follow-up efforts by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun with the US side.