News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Roberto Carlos Converts to Islam? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim
Roberto Carlos Converts to Islam? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim
A-
A+

Roberto Carlos Converts to Islam? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-19 | 03:19
Roberto Carlos Converts to Islam? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim
Back to top
Aljadeed
Roberto Carlos Converts to Islam? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has become the center of attention on social media after reports claimed that he had converted to Islam and recited the Shahada during a meeting with a Muslim cleric in Brazil. However, the absence of any direct statement from Carlos has left the story unconfirmed.

According to Fuchsia, the story emerged after Turkish politician Ali Şahin shared remarks attributed to Sheikh Jihad Hamadeh, a prominent figure within Brazil’s Muslim community. Hamadeh reportedly said that Roberto Carlos recited the Shahada during a visit that took place around four weeks ago.

According to the account shared by Şahin, Hamadeh explained that his communication with the former Real Madrid star had started some time earlier and that their meeting in Brazil eventually led to Carlos allegedly embracing Islam.

The details were revealed during a meeting between Şahin and representatives of Muslim communities and organizations at the headquarters of the Islamic Youth Charity Association in São Paulo. The claim quickly spread across media outlets and social platforms, generating widespread reaction.

However, Roberto Carlos has not yet posted any statement on his official social media accounts confirming that he has converted to Islam. No direct announcement has been issued by the Brazilian star regarding the reports, meaning that the claim cannot be considered officially confirmed at this stage.

Roberto Carlos is widely regarded as one of Brazil’s greatest footballers. He achieved global fame during his years with Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team and also played for Turkish club Fenerbahçe, earning a large fan base in Turkey and across the Arab world.

For now, despite Sheikh Jihad Hamadeh’s account and the widespread circulation of the story, the key question remains: Did Roberto Carlos really convert to Islam? A definitive answer is still awaiting an official statement from the Brazilian football legend himself.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem
05:35

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.

05:35

Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have shared their joy after welcoming their second child, a baby boy named Kerem.

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting
05:28

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has revealed that he has repeatedly considered stepping away from acting after facing nearly three years of criticism and attacks on social media.

05:28

After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting

Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad has revealed that he has repeatedly considered stepping away from acting after facing nearly three years of criticism and attacks on social media.

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies
Play
05:21

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

05:21

When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies

Around 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies, instead relying on international treaties, alliances, and partnerships for protection while investing resources in areas such as education, healthcare, tourism, and development.

Recommended for you
Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem
05:35
After Three Years of Criticism, Bayoumi Fouad Considers Quitting Acting
05:28
When Countries Choose Not to Have Armies
05:21
Will Fadel Chaker Perform in Syria?
05:12

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026