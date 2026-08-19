Roberto Carlos Converts to Islam? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim

According to Fuchsia, the story emerged after Turkish politician Ali Şahin shared remarks attributed to Sheikh Jihad Hamadeh, a prominent figure within Brazil’s Muslim community. Hamadeh reportedly said that Roberto Carlos recited the Shahada during a visit that took place around four weeks ago.

Brezilya’da İslam Toplumları Temsilcileri İle Bir Araya Geldik



Efsane Futbolcu Roberto CARLOS Müslüman Oldu…



Brezilya’nın São Paulo şehrinde yaşayan ve İslam coğrafyasının en etkili 500 isminden biri olarak gösterilen Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh ile Brezilya İslami Hayırsever… pic.twitter.com/usYFJXdpgZ — Ali ŞAHİN (@AliSahin501) August 17, 2026

According to the account shared by Şahin, Hamadeh explained that his communication with the former Real Madrid star had started some time earlier and that their meeting in Brazil eventually led to Carlos allegedly embracing Islam.

The details were revealed during a meeting between Şahin and representatives of Muslim communities and organizations at the headquarters of the Islamic Youth Charity Association in São Paulo. The claim quickly spread across media outlets and social platforms, generating widespread reaction.

However, Roberto Carlos has not yet posted any statement on his official social media accounts confirming that he has converted to Islam. No direct announcement has been issued by the Brazilian star regarding the reports, meaning that the claim cannot be considered officially confirmed at this stage.

Roberto Carlos is widely regarded as one of Brazil’s greatest footballers. He achieved global fame during his years with Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team and also played for Turkish club Fenerbahçe, earning a large fan base in Turkey and across the Arab world.

For now, despite Sheikh Jihad Hamadeh’s account and the widespread circulation of the story, the key question remains: Did Roberto Carlos really convert to Islam? A definitive answer is still awaiting an official statement from the Brazilian football legend himself.