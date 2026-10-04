Weather News 04-10-2026

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the state would continue to support residents of southern Lebanon, including those who have remained in their villages and those forcibly displaced, until what he described as the Israeli occupation ends.
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms a Houthi drone strike on a power distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, saying the attack disrupted one of the transformers supplying electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.
Unsettled autumn weather is expected to affect Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, with scattered rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms, as a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey moves across the region.