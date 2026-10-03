News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

News Reports

Evening News Introduction 03-10-2026

2026-10-03 | 13:10
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Evening News Introduction 03-10-2026

A Pause in Positions, but an Escalation on the Ground.

The day after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s visit to Nabatieh, where he reaffirmed the state’s presence, set a package of projects in motion, and renewed priorities calling for an end to attacks, Israel’s withdrawal, and the return of residents, Israel was quick to respond on the ground — in its own way.

Its airstrikes targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqieh and Mayfadoun, extending as far as the Marjayoun district and Wadi al-Hujair. Explosions shook parts of the South, from Mansouri to Barashit and the outskirts of Beit Yahoun, causing tremors felt more than 20 kilometers away.

As Lebanon approaches the anticipated October milestones, it finds itself walking a political and diplomatic tightrope alongside the line of fire.

In response to the Israeli escalation, Beirut is opening multiple channels of communication through diplomatic efforts spanning capitals and cities.

According to Al Jadeed, the Tampa, Florida meeting has not yet been officially confirmed. In principle, however, the round is expected to take place between the 20th and 22nd of this month, at the level of military delegations, while political participation remains undecided.

The round is expected to focus on the pilot zones and field-level details.

As for the political track of the negotiations, Ambassador Simon Karam carried it to the Vatican, in a visit requested by the Vatican, where he met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

According to diplomatic sources, the Holy See is interested in the successful implementation of the Framework Agreement. There is also a desire to remain closely informed about developments along the negotiating track, reflecting the Vatican’s longstanding interest in Lebanon and its influence in international forums.

The Vatican is also prepared to act in support of Lebanon’s position and demands, while seeking to keep the Lebanese file on the agenda of concerned countries and international decision-making capitals.

To complete the European diplomatic effort on both fronts of support for the Lebanese file, Ambassador Simon Karam traveled to Paris, where he is expected to hold meetings with parties interested in Lebanese affairs.

All these efforts aim to strengthen Lebanon’s negotiating position and establish a safety net capable of protecting the process from the risks posed by the upcoming milestones.

Along the diplomatic communication channels, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, with Lebanon featuring on the U.S.-Jordanian agenda — particularly regarding the implementation of the Framework Agreement and de-escalation in the region.

This came alongside Jordan’s reaffirmation of its support for the stability of Lebanon and Syria.

Yet all this diplomatic activity is taking place under an increasingly tense Israeli ceiling.

On October 27, Israelis will head to the polls, while the fronts remain open and the security possibilities have no clear ceiling.

From a battlefield still ablaze on the ground to a hijacked plane in the air, allegedly being used for electoral calculations, Lebanon finds itself caught between negotiations whose dates have yet to mature, the need for U.S. pressure, an unsettled southern front, and approaching Israeli elections.

Lebanon and the region are therefore facing an extremely sensitive equation.

Diplomacy is trying to outrun the fire, while the entire region awaits a series of political milestones — from Israel to the U.S. midterm elections.

And it is around electoral calendars that the clock of war may either be set… or the whistle for settlements may be blown.

Related articles
Evening News Introduction 03-10-2026

News Reports

Evening News Intro

Evening

Introduction

03-10-2026

Back to top
Aljadeed
Introduction to the Evening News 02-10-2026

Also Read In News Reports

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026