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Hours Before Dana Al Hallani’s Wedding, Maritta Shares a Heartfelt Message to Her Sister
Hours Before Dana Al Hallani’s Wedding, Maritta Shares a Heartfelt Message to Her Sister
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Hours Before Dana Al Hallani’s Wedding, Maritta Shares a Heartfelt Message to Her Sister

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-19 | 07:46
Hours Before Dana Al Hallani’s Wedding, Maritta Shares a Heartfelt Message to Her Sister
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Aljadeed
Hours Before Dana Al Hallani’s Wedding, Maritta Shares a Heartfelt Message to Her Sister

Just hours before Dana Al Hallani’s wedding, her sister, Lebanese singer Maritta Al Hallani, shared a collection of childhood photos of the two together, accompanied by an emotional message reflecting on their lifelong bond.

Maritta looked back on the memories they built while growing up under the same roof, sharing the same room, secrets, laughter and tears, describing Dana not only as her sister but also as her very first friend and lifelong partner through every stage of life.

“Before you were my sister, you were my first friend,” Maritta wrote, adding that they had built a whole lifetime of memories together, through both the happy and difficult moments.

As she prepared to watch her sister get married, Maritta admitted that words could hardly describe what she was feeling. She said that seeing Dana so happy reminded her of what real love looks like and that her sister’s happiness was all she had ever wished for.

She ended the heartfelt message by writing: “I love you beyond words. Be happy, always.”

The post quickly drew warm reactions from followers, who were touched by the childhood photos and Maritta’s words, praising the close and affectionate relationship between the two sisters ahead of Dana’s wedding celebration.

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