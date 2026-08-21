Saudi Fan Surprises Haifa Wehbe With a Diamond Watch in Jeddah

Haifa appeared delighted by the unexpected gift as the audience cheered and interacted with the moment, which quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.

The singer performed several of her most popular songs during the concert, with the crowd singing along and maintaining a high level of energy throughout her set.

The Jeddah appearance also came amid renewed attention surrounding Haifa’s collaboration with Palestinian artist Saint Levant.

The pair previously sparked speculation after appearing together inside a wedding-style car on the streets of Cairo. The mysterious appearance initially raised questions among fans before it was revealed to be part of a promotional campaign for a musical collaboration.

Haifa and Saint Levant had already teased their joint project through several social media appearances, including content connected to “Kifak Amoura?”, further fueling anticipation around their collaboration.