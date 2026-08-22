Adnan Abu Al-Shamat Reveals His Absence From Syrian Drama This Season

In a post shared on Facebook, Abu Al-Shamat said that Syrian drama seems to have “boycotted” him this year. However, he made it clear that he does not blame anyone and does not want to portray himself as a victim.

The actor did not reveal specific reasons behind his absence or name any production companies or individuals responsible for the lack of opportunities.

His comments came as several new Syrian drama projects entered production, prompting questions among fans about why his name has been missing from recently announced casts.

Abu Al-Shamat’s latest television appearance was in the series “Al-Muhafaza 15” during the 2026 Ramadan season, where he played the role of Abu Khaled.

Throughout his long career, he has appeared in several popular Syrian series, including “Bab Al-Hara,” “Ahl Al-Gharam,” “Jouqat Aziza,” “Wlad Al-Balad,” “Al-Thaman,” and “Wlad Badia.”

Fans are now waiting to see whether his absence will be limited to the current season or whether he will return to Syrian drama in upcoming productions.