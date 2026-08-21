“I Became Scared”.. Nassif Zeytoun Reveals How Fatherhood Changed Him

Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun revealed how becoming a father has changed his personality following the birth of his son Elias with his wife, actress Daniella Rahme.

Speaking in an interview with An-Nahar, Nassif explained that fatherhood has made him more cautious and more concerned about his own safety and the wellbeing of his family.

Reflecting on the difference between his personality before and after Elias was born, he said: “I became scared. I remember that before Elias, I was brave, honestly. Now I’m scared.”

Nassif explained that having his son in his life has made him think more carefully about his actions and personal safety, as he now feels a greater sense of responsibility toward his family.

Despite opening up about this transformation, the singer stressed that he continues to separate his professional career from his private family life and prefers to keep the details of his home away from the public eye.

His comments come during a new chapter in his personal life following his marriage to Daniella Rahme and the arrival of their first child, Elias.