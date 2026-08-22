Amal Arafa Responds to Threats: “I’m in Damascus… Everyone Speaks According to Their Morals”

In a widely circulated video, the Syrian actress addressed those criticizing and threatening her, stressing that she remains in Damascus and has no intention of leaving. She said: “I’m in Damascus, in my home,” adding that being in Syria is natural for her because it is her country and where she belongs.

Arafa also spoke about the current phase Syria is going through, saying that Syrians are living through a difficult transitional period that requires calm, reconciliation, and peace. She noted that people who remained inside the country throughout the past years also paid a heavy price.

She recalled growing up on Al-Abed Street in Damascus, in an environment that included Syrians from different religious and social backgrounds, saying that this diversity shaped her upbringing and identity. Addressing those sending her insults and threats, she said: “Everyone speaks according to their own morals.”

The controversy dates back to 2019, when Arafa appeared in a sketch in the comedy series “Contact” that sparked widespread outrage over its portrayal of chemical attacks in Syria and the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets.

The scene depicted alleged staged rescue footage, which critics at the time viewed as mocking victims of chemical attacks and questioning the reality of what had happened.

Following the backlash, Arafa apologized to Syrians, saying she never intended to belittle the suffering of victims. She also stated that the actors were not aware of how the sketch would ultimately be edited and presented, adding that they would have asked for it not to be aired had they known.

Years later, the resurfacing of the scene has reopened the controversy, placing Arafa once again under public scrutiny. In her latest response, however, she stressed that she remains in Damascus, rejects the threats directed at her, and hopes Syria can move toward a period of peace and reconciliation.