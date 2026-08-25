Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Welcome Their Newborn Baby
Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş revealed that Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım and his Moroccan wife, Iman Elbani, have welcomed their second child. The couple had kept details of the pregnancy away from the spotlight, celebrating the new arrival in a joyful family atmosphere.
The couple welcomed a baby boy whom they named Kerem. He joins his older sister Miray, who was born on October 8, 2022, marking Yıldırım’s second experience of fatherhood. The news quickly spread across Turkish media outlets and social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from fans and well-wishers.
Yıldırım and Elbani had previously announced that they were expecting their second child through a family photoshoot featuring their daughter Miray. They shared the photos with their followers on Instagram, accompanied by a caption announcing “happy news.”