Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dies at 80

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death in an emotional video message, describing the profound loss felt by the family and highlighting the remarkable artistic and humanitarian legacy she leaves behind.

Seaver said Parton opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers worldwide. He added that her family and team would continue working to preserve her legacy.

During a career spanning nearly seven decades, Parton became one of the most influential figures in American music. Her best-known songs include “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You,” while her record sales exceeded 100 million copies worldwide.

Beyond music, Parton achieved success as an actress, author, businesswoman and philanthropist. She founded the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee and launched the Imagination Library, an initiative that distributes free books to millions of children.

U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to Parton and ordered American flags to be lowered to half-staff for one week in her honor.

Her family said a small private funeral would be held for immediate relatives and asked fans wishing to honor her memory to donate to the Imagination Library