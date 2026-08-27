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Nadine Al Rassi Marks the Anniversary of George Al Rassi’s Death with an Emotional Scene
Nadine Al Rassi Marks the Anniversary of George Al Rassi’s Death with an Emotional Scene
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Nadine Al Rassi Marks the Anniversary of George Al Rassi’s Death with an Emotional Scene

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-27 | 03:49
Nadine Al Rassi Marks the Anniversary of George Al Rassi’s Death with an Emotional Scene
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Nadine Al Rassi Marks the Anniversary of George Al Rassi’s Death with an Emotional Scene

Lebanese actress Nadine Al Rassi remembered her late brother, George Al Rassi, on the fourth anniversary of his death by sharing an emotional acting scene from one of her television works. The scene brought back memories of the car accident that claimed his life.

Nadine posted a clip from the series on her Instagram account, in which she appeared inside a car that had been involved in an accident. Her character was trying to deal with the situation and call for help. The actress connected the details of the scene to the tragedy her family experienced after George’s death.

For the first time, Nadine revealed some behind-the-scenes details about filming the scene, explaining that going through the experience was not easy for her because of the painful similarity between the scene and what happened to her brother in real life.

She also said that the director asked for two ambulances to be prepared during filming because the scene involved an emergency situation inside the car, which made the experience even more emotional for her.

In her message accompanying the video, Nadine explained that God did not allow her to be by George’s side at the moment of the accident, but she felt his presence close to her while filming the scene, as if she had lived that moment with him.

She ended her message with emotional words to her late brother, saying: “I love you, my hero.”

Nadine’s followers reacted emotionally to the post, especially as it coincided with the fourth anniversary of George Al Rassi’s death. They remembered the Lebanese singer and the songs that left a strong impression on his fans.


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