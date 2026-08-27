Nader Al Atat Celebrates Henna Night with His Bride Jana Ismail Days Before Their Wedding

Lebanese singer Nader Al Atat celebrated his henna night with his bride, Jana Ismail, just a few days before their highly anticipated wedding, which is set to take place on September 1.



The celebration was held in a warm and special family atmosphere, with members of both families, as well as a number of close friends, in attendance. Videos shared by Nader Al Atat’s fan pages captured moments from the celebration and the happy moments he shared with his bride.



The videos received a lot of interaction from followers, who expressed their happiness for this new step in Al Atat’s life, especially as he had long been known as one of the most famous bachelors in the Lebanese entertainment scene.



Nader Al Atat and Jana Ismail are expected to celebrate their wedding on September 1, while fans eagerly await more details and photos from their special day.

