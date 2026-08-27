Israel Advances War Preparations Across All Fronts
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Israel is advancing battle preparations across all fronts, including Iran, Lebanon and Gaza, while maintaining a high level of readiness.
An additional regular division will be placed on heightened readiness in Judea and Samaria during the upcoming holiday period, with no operational stand-downs planned.
Zamir also warned that an “empty budget” could undermine IDF readiness and operational preparedness.