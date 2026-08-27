Gigi Hadid Reveals What Makes Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper Different From Her Past Romances

In a rare interview with the French edition of Vogue, Hadid explained that the biggest difference in her current relationship is the deep level of communication between her and Cooper. She noted that both of them are able to be honest with each other and speak openly about what they are thinking at the moment they feel it.

Hadid said that being unable to express oneself freely with a partner could be a sign that the relationship is not with the right person. She emphasized that building a healthy and meaningful relationship requires a shared journey, where both partners work together through understanding and communication.

The model’s comments come amid ongoing speculation about the future of her relationship with Cooper, especially after the pair were recently spotted together in Paris wearing rings on their left hands. Their appearance sparked rumors among fans about the possibility of a secret engagement or marriage.

Cooper was seen wearing a simple gold ring, while Hadid appeared with a delicate ring featuring pearl-like details, fueling further speculation about whether the couple had entered a new phase in their relationship.

Hadid and Cooper first sparked dating rumors in 2023 after they were seen together for the first time in New York. Since then, the pair have maintained a relatively private relationship, avoiding sharing many details about their personal lives despite continued public interest.