Syria Loses a Legendary Voice.. Sports Commentator Iyad Nasser Dies at 57

Nasser passed away on Sunday evening after a career spanning more than three decades, during which he became one of the most prominent figures in Syrian sports broadcasting and a familiar voice for football fans across the country.

His professional journey began in 1993 at Syrian Television, where he worked as an editor in the sports programs department before gradually moving into presenting and sports commentary. Over the years, he became known for covering local league matches, national team games, and major sporting events.

Throughout his career, Nasser took on several roles, including heading the sports department at Syrian Television and serving as the head of the Sports Journalists Committee. He also contributed to developing sports coverage by combining traditional commentary with detailed analysis and tactical insight.

Beyond commentary, Nasser was also recognized for his work in sports analysis and television programs, using his extensive football knowledge to provide audiences with deeper perspectives on matches and sporting developments.

For more than 30 years, Iyad Nasser’s voice remained closely connected to Syrian football, the stadiums, and television screens, leaving behind a lasting impression on generations of sports fans.

His passing marks the loss of not only a respected commentator, but also one of the voices that shaped an important era in Syrian sports media. His style, expressions, and memorable commentary moments will remain part of the collective memory of football audiences.