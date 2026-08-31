Queen Rania Celebrates Her 56th Birthday in a Heartwarming Family Gathering

The Jordanian Queen shared a special family photo on her official Instagram account, showing her holding her twin granddaughters Talia and Rania, the daughters of Princess Iman, while her other granddaughters, Princess Iman, daughter of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa, and Amina, were also seen in the picture.
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A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)
A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)
Queen Rania accompanied the photo with a touching message, writing: “The sweetest birthday with my loves Iman, Amina, Talia and Rania. May God protect them.”
The post received widespread reactions from followers, who sent their birthday wishes and expressed their admiration for the family moment.
Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II also celebrated his mother’s birthday by sharing a photo with Queen Rania and his daughter Princess Iman, along with a heartfelt message.
He wrote: “Happy birthday, my dear mother,” adding: “May God protect you, bless your life, and make all your days filled with happiness, health, and wellness.”
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A post shared by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo)
A post shared by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (@alhusseinjo)
The Royal Hashemite Court also issued a congratulatory message marking Queen Rania’s birthday, wishing her continued health and happiness, saying: “Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, with our best wishes for lasting health and wellbeing.”
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