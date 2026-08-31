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Iran retaliates after first US strikes in a month

2026-08-31 | 00:47
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Iran retaliates after first US strikes in a month
Iran retaliates after first US strikes in a month

Iran attacked US military targets in the Middle East on Monday in retaliation for the first American strikes on its territory in a month, in a fresh flare-up of the war that has engulfed the region.


Tehran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had responded to Sunday's American attack by striking two US air bases with ballistic missiles in Washington-allied Jordan, causing "heavy damage".

Jordan's army said it had intercepted eight missiles, without stating their origin.

The flurry of attacks came after the United States said Sunday it had attacked Iranian rocket launchers on the small island of Larak in the strategic shipping lane.

Washington said its attacks were aimed at preventing Iran from placing more sea mines in the strait, days after the US announced it had completed clearing explosives from the waterway.

"US forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz," the US military's Central Command wrote on X.
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