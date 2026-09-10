Sherry Adel Survives Car Accident on Her Way to Hurghada

The accident occurred near Ras Ghareb after one of the tires of the vehicle she was traveling in suddenly burst, forcing the car to stop on the road.

A police patrol quickly arrived at the scene, secured the area, and made sure Adel was safe before helping her continue her journey to Hurghada.

The actress later reassured her fans through a Facebook post, confirming that she was fine and thanking everyone who contacted her. She also expressed her gratitude to the Red Sea Security Directorate, local authorities, and police officers for their quick response and assistance until she safely reached the festival.