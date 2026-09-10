Fifi Abdou Reveals Details of Her Injury After Falling Down the Stairs

During a phone interview with TV host Nehal Tayel on the program Tafaseel, Abdou said she refused to undergo surgery and chose to have the injury treated with a cast instead.

Despite the staircase being small, the fall caused a serious fracture. Abdou also spoke about the difficult health period she has been going through and expressed frustration over people interfering in celebrities’ private lives.

She also said she believes she has been affected by envy, commenting: “I am envied,” while stressing that the public does not always know the full reality behind what celebrities experience.