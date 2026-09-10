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Fifi Abdou Reveals Details of Her Injury After Falling Down the Stairs
Fifi Abdou Reveals Details of Her Injury After Falling Down the Stairs
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Fifi Abdou Reveals Details of Her Injury After Falling Down the Stairs

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-10 | 05:10
Fifi Abdou Reveals Details of Her Injury After Falling Down the Stairs
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Aljadeed
Fifi Abdou Reveals Details of Her Injury After Falling Down the Stairs

Egyptian actress Fifi Abdou revealed details of her recent injury after falling down a small staircase, explaining that the accident resulted in a fracture that doctors said required surgery and the insertion of plates and screws.

During a phone interview with TV host Nehal Tayel on the program Tafaseel, Abdou said she refused to undergo surgery and chose to have the injury treated with a cast instead.

Despite the staircase being small, the fall caused a serious fracture. Abdou also spoke about the difficult health period she has been going through and expressed frustration over people interfering in celebrities’ private lives.

She also said she believes she has been affected by envy, commenting: “I am envied,” while stressing that the public does not always know the full reality behind what celebrities experience.

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