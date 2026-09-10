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Nadine Nassib Njeim Steals the Spotlight with Qusai Khouli at the Arab Satellite TV Festival
Nadine Nassib Njeim Steals the Spotlight with Qusai Khouli at the Arab Satellite TV Festival
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Nadine Nassib Njeim Steals the Spotlight with Qusai Khouli at the Arab Satellite TV Festival

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-10 | 06:11
Nadine Nassib Njeim Steals the Spotlight with Qusai Khouli at the Arab Satellite TV Festival
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Nadine Nassib Njeim Steals the Spotlight with Qusai Khouli at the Arab Satellite TV Festival

Cairo celebrated the stars of drama and media at the 17th Arab Satellite TV Festival Awards, with a host of prominent figures who made their mark on Arab television during the 2026 drama season in attendance.


Held at a major hotel in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, the ceremony welcomed a large number of actors, media personalities and drama industry professionals. The evening combined official honors with spontaneous moments that quickly circulated across social media.

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim was among the most prominent attendees, turning heads as soon as she arrived on the red carpet in an elegant yet daring look. Nadine wore a purple gown featuring cutout details around the neckline and leg, adding a touch of femininity and sophistication that drew the attention of photographers.

Her arrival became one of the ceremony’s most widely shared moments, as journalists and photographers crowded around her to take pictures and obtain statements. Despite the commotion, Nadine handled the situation with good humor and made a witty comment that drew laughter from those present before continuing toward the main hall.

The spontaneous moments were not limited to the red carpet. Nadine’s reunion with Syrian actor Qusai Khouli also captured the audience’s attention. In a playful scene, Qusai took Nadine by the hand, and the two ran together toward the festival hall, reflecting the friendship and chemistry they share beyond their dramatic roles.

The moment reminded viewers of their successful pairing in the series “2020,” which aired in 2020 and achieved widespread popularity across the Arab world. It also excited fans, who expressed their desire to see the two stars reunite in another drama, noting that their on-screen chemistry remains clearly evident in their spontaneous encounters.

Between striking red-carpet looks, awards and lighthearted moments, Nadine Nassib Njeim emerged as one of the standout stars of the festival’s 17th edition, while her clips with Qusai Khouli ranked among the most widely circulated behind-the-scenes moments from the ceremony.

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