Mohamed Fadl Shaker Postpones Kuwait Concert Due to Sudden Illness

Shaker appeared in a video shared through his Instagram Stories, addressing his Kuwaiti audience and apologizing to everyone who had purchased tickets, explaining that he was too unwell to perform.

Despite his condition, the young singer tried to lighten the mood with a joke, saying that fellow Lebanese singer Wael Jassar was the one who had “infected” him.

The event organizers later announced that ticket holders who wished to receive a refund could contact them to complete the necessary procedures.