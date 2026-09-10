Kawthar Al Balushi Breaks Her Silence Amid Reports of Her Deportation from Kuwait

In her first comment after reports circulated claiming that a deportation order had been issued against her in Kuwait, Iranian actress and fashion influencer Kawthar Al Balushi sparked widespread reactions with a cryptic post shared via Instagram Stories.





Al Balushi posted a photo of the sky and clouds taken from an airplane window, with part of the wing visible. She accompanied it with a prayer that read: “O Allah, grant me a beginning like a butterfly’s wing—light on my heart and filled with happiness and goodness,” alongside a blue heart emoji.



Her post coincided with her name trending on social media following reports of her deportation from Kuwait. The news raised widespread questions about the authenticity of the alleged decision and the reasons behind it, amid conflicting accounts and no official clarification so far.



Several followers interpreted the photo and message as a hint that she had left Kuwait and was beginning a new chapter in her life. However, Al Balushi neither confirmed nor denied the reports and did not reveal her next destination or the reasons behind her trip.



Al Balushi chose not to discuss the case in detail or make any accusations, limiting her response to the brief message, which fueled further speculation about the circumstances surrounding her departure.



So far, the reported deportation order and the reasons behind it remain unconfirmed, pending an official statement from the relevant authorities or a direct comment from Kawthar Al Balushi clarifying what happened.