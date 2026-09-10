Syrian Director Aref Al Tawil Celebrates His Son Tim’s Wedding in the UAE

Al Tawil shared the first photos from the wedding on his official Instagram account, expressing his happiness and thanking everyone who attended or sent their congratulations.
The bride and groom appeared in elegant classic looks, with Tim wearing a black formal suit and bow tie, while Omnia wore a white voluminous wedding gown with a long veil.
Al Tawil also highlighted the multicultural nature of the celebration, noting that the groom is Syrian, the bride is Egyptian, and the wedding was held in the UAE.
عرض هذا المنشور على Instagram
تمت مشاركة منشور بواسطة عارف الطويل (@aref_altaweel)
تمت مشاركة منشور بواسطة عارف الطويل (@aref_altaweel)
The sudden death of Miss Austria Lucia Sisic at the age of 22 has sparked widespread shock and sadness among her family, friends, and members of the beauty pageant community.
Cairo celebrated the stars of drama and media at the 17th Arab Satellite TV Festival Awards, with a host of prominent figures who made their mark on Arab television during the 2026 drama season in attendance.
In her first comment after reports circulated claiming that a deportation order had been issued against her in Kuwait, Iranian actress and fashion influencer Kawthar Al Balushi sparked widespread reactions with a cryptic post shared via Instagram Stories.