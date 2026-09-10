Syrian Director Aref Al Tawil Celebrates His Son Tim’s Wedding in the UAE

Al Tawil shared the first photos from the wedding on his official Instagram account, expressing his happiness and thanking everyone who attended or sent their congratulations.

The bride and groom appeared in elegant classic looks, with Tim wearing a black formal suit and bow tie, while Omnia wore a white voluminous wedding gown with a long veil.

Al Tawil also highlighted the multicultural nature of the celebration, noting that the groom is Syrian, the bride is Egyptian, and the wedding was held in the UAE.