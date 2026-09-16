Nancy Ajram’s “Red Kiss” With Husband Fadi El Hachem Goes Viral

A new development has emerged in the dispute surrounding the film “Rizk El Hebel,” starring Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and directed by Kamel Abu Zekry.
Syrian singer Assala Nasri has begun the countdown to her highly anticipated return to the stage in Damascus, holding her first rehearsals at Al-Fayhaa Hall ahead of her comeback concert after many years away.
Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi stole the spotlight at the opening of the 24th Arab Media Summit in Dubai, delivering a remarkable performance that captivated the audience.