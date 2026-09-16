Court Orders Producer to Resume Filming Mona Zaki’s “Rizk El Hebel”

A court has ordered producer Shahinaz El Akkad to resume filming and fulfill the production commitments associated with the project, following a dispute that led to the suspension of filming.

The ruling now clears the way for the cast and crew to return to the set and complete the remaining scenes.

Commenting on the decision, Kamel Abu Zekry expressed her relief in a brief statement to ET Bel Arabi, saying: “Thank God. God is great.”

Abu Zekry had previously revealed that the dispute began after she suffered a serious health emergency while filming. She experienced a ruptured artery and internal bleeding that required immediate hospitalization, resulting in the cancellation of one day of shooting.

The director said the dispute forced her to seek legal assistance for the first time in her career, stressing that her health condition was the only reason production was interrupted that day.

The film’s team is now awaiting confirmation of when filming will resume. No official release date has yet been announced.