“Ali al-Taher” Postpones the Negotiations… and Reconstruction vs. Removing “Hezbollah”! (Al-Liwaa)

Israeli media reported that Lebanon had requested the postponement of the round of negotiations with Israel in Rome, which had been scheduled for this week, due to the escalation in the Ali al-Taher Heights area. Meanwhile, other reports had indicated that Lebanon had asked for the conference to be postponed for a few days until the preparatory conference on support for the Army was concluded. However, the US mediator reportedly decided that the negotiations should instead be held next October.”

According to the newspaper, “As part of the diplomatic activity related to the situation in the south, US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa made a surprise and brief visit yesterday morning to the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya (Western Zawtar). He was accompanied by a delegation from the Council for Development and Reconstruction and was provided with heavy security by the Lebanese Army. He entered the town through the Lebanese Army checkpoint at al-Sawan, the western entrance to Zawtar al-Gharbiya from the direction of Qa'qaiyat al-Jisr.

Some media sources described the visit as part of his tour of what are known as ‘pilot areas.’ According to sources who followed the visit, Issa’s meetings focused on linking the disarmament of Hezbollah to the launch of the reconstruction and development process and to an Israeli withdrawal, while stressing that the Lebanese Army should assume its full role, thereby allowing the process to move on to a new pilot area.”

His first stop was at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, where he met with the town’s priest for a short time. He did not meet with any of the local residents, which prompted protests from them.

During the visit, Israeli military vehicles were seen moving inside Zawtar al-Sharqiya (Eastern Zawtar), only a few meters away from the ambassador, while an Israeli drone was flying in the vicinity of the church.

Issa also inspected the telecommunications transmission station installed by Touch near the church, accompanied by employees of the company.

After touring the monastery and the church hall, which had sustained extensive material damage as a result of Israeli shelling of Western Zawtar during the Israeli forces’ incursion into the town—and which is currently being used as a military position by the Lebanese Army—Issa received a briefing from Regiment Commander Brigadier General Samer Murad on the situation in occupied Eastern Zawtar and the conditions in Western Zawtar, which is under the control of the Lebanese Army.

He then proceeded to the Qa'qaiyat al-Jisr bridge, where the Ministry of Public Works had completed construction work, reopening the road linking the villages of Nabatieh with villages in the Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts. This replaced the old road and bridge destroyed by the Israeli military during its most recent war in the south.

There, he met representatives of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, the Ministry of Public Works, and the contractor, SDR. According to the information available, the meeting discussed areas that could potentially be included among the pilot areas, as well as the repeated Israeli attacks.

According to Al-Liwaa, Issa was quoted as saying regarding the move to a new pilot area:

“When the Lebanese Army fully carries out its role, the process moves toward a new pilot area. Hezbollah must be removed from the area so that reconstruction and development can begin. Everything is linked to the disarmament of Hezbollah.”

Issa also met with Western Zawtar Mayor Abd Ezzeddine, the head of the Council of the South’s office in Nabatieh, Youssef Mehdi, and a representative of the Council for Development and Reconstruction.

According to information circulating, Ezzeddine said that he had presented the ambassador with a comprehensive overview of the situation in Zawtar from security and social perspectives, as well as the urgent needs required to enable all residents to return. He also emphasized the need for reconstruction and praised the role of the Lebanese Army and its support for the local population.

He explained that the ambassador responded to his questions with phrases such as: “God willing, things will work out,” and “The coming days will be better,” adding that “the security situation is going to improve.”

According to Ezzeddine’s account, “There was no definitive answer. We came away feeling optimistic.” He explained that the purpose of the visit was to “inspect the pilot area and see the situation on the ground firsthand,” adding that the residents presented the ambassador with many of the essential components of daily life that they need.

Summing up what emerged from the meeting, Ezzeddine said: