Turkish Actress Itır Esen Marries Her Manager Engin Aykanat in France

Turkish model and actress Itır Esen has tied the knot with her manager, Engin Aykanat.. The couple celebrated their wedding today in France, shortly after officially announcing their engagement.





Itır shared a series of photos from her special day with her followers on social media. She appeared in her bridal gown alongside her husband, with a romantic atmosphere surrounding the wedding ceremony.



The photos quickly received widespread attention from fans and followers of Turkish celebrities, who congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life. The swift progression of their relationship from engagement to marriage also drew attention, as the wedding took place only a few days after their engagement celebration.



The couple officially announced their engagement on September 6 during an intimate family gathering attended by relatives and a small number of close friends.



Turkish actor Çağatay Ulusoy was among the guests at the engagement ceremony and placed the engagement rings on the couple’s fingers, in a notable moment that reflected his close friendship with them.



Itır Esen and Engin Aykanat’s wedding in France marked the culmination of their relationship and attracted considerable attention from followers. As Aykanat also serves as Esen’s manager, their relationship combines both a professional partnership and a romantic bond. The couple have now begun a new chapter in their lives as husband and wife.