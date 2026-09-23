Ahlam Congratulates Yomi on the Birth of Her First Child With a Special Gift

Ahlam sent Yomi a large luxury flower arrangement featuring blue and white tones, including hydrangeas and white flowers placed in an elegant vase, as a celebration of the newborn.

The gift was accompanied by a heartfelt message from Ahlam, which Yomi shared on her social media accounts. In the message, Ahlam praised Yomi for the care and support she has given to children, wishing her happiness and joy with her own child.

Ahlam signed the message with “Your sister, Ahlam Al Shamsi,” adding blue heart emojis.

For her part, Yomi shared a video showing the gift and thanked Ahlam for the gesture, saying: “Thank you so much Ahlam, I love you. My dear, these flowers are so beautiful. The bouquet is huge and the colors are amazing.”

The gesture between the two personalities received attention from followers, who praised the friendship and warm exchange between them.