Fadel Chaker Misses Military Court Hearing Due to Health Issues

According to Lebanese media reports, Chaker was unable to appear before the court due to health reasons, while his attorney handled the legal procedures and followed the developments of the hearing.

The session comes amid continued attention surrounding the outcome of the case and the decision expected from the military court. Several possibilities have been circulating, including the consideration of his previous detention period or a potential acquittal, according to reported information.

The military court had scheduled Wednesday’s hearing to review Chaker’s case, but no final decision has been announced so far.

On the artistic front, Fadel Chaker has recently received offers to perform concerts in several Arab countries and abroad. His upcoming appearances are expected to be determined after completing his recovery period in Doha.