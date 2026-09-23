Actor Omar El Saeed Announces His Father’s Death, Receives Condolences From Stars

Saeed shared the news through his official Facebook account, writing: “My father is in God’s mercy. We belong to God and to Him we shall return. Professor Adel El Saeed Abdel Motaleb has passed away. May he rest in peace, and may his family have patience and strength.”

The actor revealed that his father’s funeral prayers would be held on Wednesday after noon prayer at Al-Shorta Mosque in 6th of October City.

A number of artists offered their condolences to Omar El Saeed and his family, wishing his late father mercy and peace.

On the artistic side, Omar El Saeed recently participated in the film “Al Qasas” alongside Nelly Karim, Amir El Masry and several other actors. The movie is written and directed by Abu Bakr Shawky and is a joint production between Arab and European companies.

He also appeared in the Ramadan series “Efraj” alongside Amr Saad and a group of actors. The series follows the story of “Abbas El Ress,” who leaves prison after 15 years and begins a journey to uncover the truth behind the crime that changed his life.