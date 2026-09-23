Mohamed Sobhi Sparks Controversy With Cryptic Message After Health Scare

In a post shared on his official Facebook account, Sobhi wrote that disagreements can be overcome, but insults leave lasting wounds, saying: “Disagree as much as you want, but insults are a red line because they open a wound that never fully heals, even if the relationship returns.”

The message came shortly after controversy surrounding his health condition, following reports claiming that he had suffered a serious deterioration and was admitted to intensive care. Sobhi denied those reports, explaining that he only visited a hospital to undergo medical tests and did not spend more than an hour there.

The actor said he does not like exaggerating situations just to become a trending topic, but decided to clarify the truth after the rumors caused concern among his family and close friends.

Sobhi also revealed that he undergoes regular medical checkups every few months to monitor his health, stressing that his recent hospital visit was part of those routine examinations.

His latest message comes after another post that also sparked speculation, in which he spoke about people who abandon others during difficult times. However, Sobhi has not revealed whether his statements refer to a specific person or personal dispute.