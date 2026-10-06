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Mohamed Sami sends a romantic message to Mai Omar and describes her as &quot;the blessing that exhausts&quot;
Mohamed Sami sends a romantic message to Mai Omar and describes her as "the blessing that exhausts"
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Mohamed Sami sends a romantic message to Mai Omar and describes her as "the blessing that exhausts"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-06 | 09:43
Mohamed Sami sends a romantic message to Mai Omar and describes her as "the blessing that exhausts"
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Aljadeed
Mohamed Sami sends a romantic message to Mai Omar and describes her as "the blessing that exhausts"

Egyptian director Mohamed Sami expressed his feelings toward his wife, actress Mai Omar, in a romantic message posted via the story feature on his social media account, speaking about her place in his life and her impact on his personality and view of love.

Sami chose emotional phrases to describe the intensity of his feelings toward his wife and the difficulty of resisting them, pointing to her ability to upset his balance and bring out his emotional side through her soft strength.

He also spoke of her "beautiful chaos" that brings him happiness, before describing her as "the blessing that exhausts" and the passion from which he finds no escape.

The message caught the attention of the couple's followers, offering a glimpse into the relationship they share away from their artistic work, with words that combine a confession of love with a description of its profound impact on the Egyptian director's life.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

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