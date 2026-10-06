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Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of &quot;Zeina&quot; and talks about fame and his upcoming projects
Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects
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Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-06 | 11:06
Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects
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Aljadeed
Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects

In a special interview conducted by colleague Mohammad Farhat, artist Al Walid Hallani talked about the behind-the-scenes of his song "Zeina," shedding light on this work within his artistic career and giving his fans the opportunity to learn about its details through his conversation.

During the interview, Hallani touched upon dealing with the life of fame and his relationship with the audience that follows his songs and appearances. The conversation opened the door to learning about a side of his personal experience with media and artistic presence, and how he deals with the attention that accompanies his steps.
The meeting was not limited to the song "Zeina," as Al Walid teased his fans with his latest anticipated artistic works, drawing attention to the next phase of his career and what he is preparing for the audience.
For more, watch the full interview on Al Jadeed Fann YouTube channel:
 

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