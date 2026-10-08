Users circulated the photo as the latest appearance of "The Leader", which sparked questions among his fans about its authenticity and his health condition.

A source close to Adel Imam's family denied that the photo belongs to him, confirming that it was modified using artificial intelligence and that the artist has not left his house in this appearance.

The report indicated that the original photo belongs to Indian screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood star Salman Khan, while he was inside his car in Mumbai, and that it underwent modifications that made his features closer to those of Adel Imam.

The controversy coincided with statements by producer Hisham Tahrin regarding the piracy of Adel Imam's works, citing the series "Awalem Khafeya" and "Valentino".

He explained that he was surprised by the screening of the two works on channels that did not obtain broadcasting rights from the producing entity, pointing out that some entities re-edit the works, delete scenes from them, and then generate advertising revenue from airing them illegally.