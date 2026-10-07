The couple drew attention when El Leithy was seen holding Zaher’s hand, prompting social media users to compare their appearance with their previous outing at the premiere of “Khalli Balak Men Nafsak.”

Some viewers had described his behavior at that event as ignoring his fiancée, sparking speculation about possible tension between them.

Their latest appearance was seen by some followers as a sign that their relationship was continuing, while others again compared the couple with her sister, Laila Zaher, and Hisham Gamal.