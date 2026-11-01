Al-Marouq stated in a statement published on his X account that the appearance of the passport was an unintentional error, emphasizing his respect for the Sultanate of Oman and its people. He explained that he took responsibility for what happened as the director of the work, announcing that the version had been corrected and re-uploaded to the platform.
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The scene, which appeared in the fourth episode, sparked criticism on social media, with users demanding its removal and an explanation for the use of an official Omani document in this context. Some also called for a review of the scene and for those responsible for its selection to be held accountable.
"The Tranquil Soul" consists of four episodes and blends psychological horror with suspense. It stars Yaqoub Al-Farhan, Haya Abdul Salam, and Laila Abdullah, and is written by Iyad Saleh and directed by Saeed Al-Marouq.
Artist Tamer Hosny shared a touching video clip with his followers from his latest concert in London, documenting his meeting with the blind child Mohamed El-Tahhan, who asked to touch his face with his hands to recognize the features of the artist he loves.
Syrian singer Assala Nasri performed in Los Angeles as part of her US tour, which includes three concerts across Los Angeles, New Jersey and Detroit throughout October, bringing her together with fans outside the Arab world.
U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his verbal attacks on Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, using harsh and insulting language against the two-time Oscar-winning actor in the latest chapter of their long-running public feud.