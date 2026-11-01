Al-Marouq stated in a statement published on his X account that the appearance of the passport was an unintentional error, emphasizing his respect for the Sultanate of Oman and its people. He explained that he took responsibility for what happened as the director of the work, announcing that the version had been corrected and re-uploaded to the platform.

The scene, which appeared in the fourth episode, sparked criticism on social media, with users demanding its removal and an explanation for the use of an official Omani document in this context. Some also called for a review of the scene and for those responsible for its selection to be held accountable.

"The Tranquil Soul" consists of four episodes and blends psychological horror with suspense. It stars Yaqoub Al-Farhan, Haya Abdul Salam, and Laila Abdullah, and is written by Iyad Saleh and directed by Saeed Al-Marouq.