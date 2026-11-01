Tamer Hosny fulfills the wish of blind child Mohamed El-Tahhan at his London concert

Hosny explained that Mohamed had wished to know what the artist looks like, so he fulfilled his request on stage, expressing his happiness at meeting him and his emotion at the moment. He noted that the child is experiencing a journey of love, patience, and optimism alongside his mother, whom he described as a great woman for her dedication to his care.

Tamer addressed a touching message to Mohamed's mother, wishing to see him one day among the most successful people, and for that to be a source of joy for her. He emphasized that this meeting was the first thing he wanted to share with his audience after returning from the concert, before publishing other details about the evening's atmosphere.

During the concert, Hosny performed a collection of his most famous old and new songs, alongside tracks from his latest album "Mesh Hatkarrar", amid a large crowd attendance.