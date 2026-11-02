Madiha Kneifati contemplates retirement and refuses to give up acting for marriage

During her appearance on the podcast "Boh" on the "Syrian Second" channel, Kneifati clarified that she will not give up her profession to please a potential partner or in response to his request, stressing that the decision to retire cannot be imposed on her by anyone.

Regarding marrying someone from the artistic community, she said she prefers her life partner to be from another field, out of a desire to keep her private life away from the atmosphere of filming and its problems. However, she did not rule out that fate might impose a different possibility.

Kneifati recalled her dismissal from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts during her second year, explaining that a dispute with acting professor Samer Omran led to that. She attributed what happened partly to her young age and lack of experience in dealing with situations, stressing that she holds no grudge against her professor, and that she would have handled the dispute differently if she returned to that stage.

She also spoke about cliques in the artistic community, considering that repeated collaboration among the work team may contribute to harmony, while emphasizing the necessity of giving new faces opportunities to participate. She recalled her experience in the series "Mirrors" with Yasser Al-Azma, praising his support for new talents and the milestones that contributed to shaping her career.